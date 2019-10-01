In Bloom: Pignut Hickory

Carya glabra was commonly called pignut hickory in colonial times because of the consumption of the small nuts by hogs. Early settlers also called it broom hickory because they made brooms from the saplings. Other uses for this strong wood include wheels, tool handles, ladders, furniture, skis and firewood. This medium to large deciduous tree that grows 50’–80’ is the most common hickory in the Appalachians.

Yellowish-green flowers bloom in April and May. The male flowers form drooping catkins about 3” long and the female flowers become nuts in the fall. These nuts are usually bitter and unpalatable to humans, but they are a source of food for squirrels, chipmunks, raccoons, southern flying squirrels, grey foxes and black bears. The nuts are occasionally eaten by birds, including wild turkeys, crows, pheasants, White- breasted Nuthatches and grosbeaks. Another reason to plant this tree in your yard is because it serves as the host plant for the banded hairstreak butterfly and many moths. Pignut hickories grow best in rich, medium well-drained, moist soil in full sun.

The Cherokee used the oil extracted from the nuts as a pain reliever, laxative, liver function aid and a dermatological aid. They also used the wood to make bows and arrows.

