In Bloom: Pink-shell Azalea

Rhododendron vaseyi is a species of flowering plant in the heath family known by the common name pink-shell azalea. This woody broadleaf evergreen’s genus name derives from the Greek words rhodo, which means “rose,” and dendron, meaning “tree.” This deciduous shrub is in the Ericaceae (blueberry) family that is native only to the mountains of North Carolina and Massachusetts.

It is commonly found growing near bogs and streams in acidic, moist and wet substrates. The flowers are distinctive in that they appear before the new leaves do in spring. Flowers lack the tube of most azaleas, and range in color from pink to pure white with a yellow throat. Medium-green foliage turns light- to dark-red in fall. It can grow up to 15 feet tall and 10 feet wide and has a rounded irregular habit.

Upcoming Events

Woody Plants, with Ron Lance

Sunday, April 7, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

This outdoor class will be a 2-hour walk focusing on the natural history of native plants seen within the Garden. The diversity of tree and shrub species in the area will afford plenty of opportunity for elaboration of their linkage to wildlife, humans and environment. Always associated are identification clues to the plants’ recognition.

All About Our Native Bees, with Brannen Basham

Monday, April 8, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hundreds of bee species are native to our Western North Carolina mountains. Pollen is their only source of protein; that’s why they actively—not accidentally—collect it. No wonder bees are considered the best pollinators in the temperate world! This class explores their life cycles, nesting habits and floral preferences.

Botanical Gardens, located at 151 W.T. Weaver Blvd, is a non-profit organization housing a collection of plants native to the Southern Appalachian Mountains.