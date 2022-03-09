In Bloom: Pussytoes

By Suzanne Wodek

Antennaria solitaria, commonly known as pussytoes, is an herbaceous perennial wildflower in the aster family. Antennaria (Latin for antenna) resembles an insect’s antennae, and solitaria refers to its single flowering head per stem. Typically found in forests or woodlands, this plant prefers full sun or light shade and average to dry, well-drained, acidic soil. It will flourish in poor soil that contains sand, clay or rocky material. It does not do well in fertile soils, particularly if drainage is poor.

The flowers look like tiny cat’s feet, thus the name. Small 1” to 2” flowers are white to pale purplish and tube-shaped and flower on a 4” to 5” stalk. The plant is useful as a groundcover in shady, dry places. It spreads by runners. New growth tends to be white and changes to dark green over time. This plant is dioecious, meaning the male (staminate) and female (pistillate) flowers are on different plants. Parts of the plant are poisonous, so deer, rabbits and other small animals won’t touch them. There are no known diseases or insect pest issues. The Gardens’ collection also has Antennaria neglecta and plantaginifolia.

Pussytoes support the American Lady (Vanessa virginiensis) larvae and the butterfly feeds on flower nectar almost exclusively.

