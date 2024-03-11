In Bloom: Red Maple

By Suzanne Wodek

Acer rubrum, commonly called red maple, is a native deciduous tree that typically grows 40-60 feet tall. Acer from the Latin means “sharp,” and rubrum means “red.” We usually admire this tree in the fall for its amazing leaf color. However, in spring its flowers and seed pods also appear in shades of red.

Red maples are easy to grow in average, medium to wet, well-drained soil in full sun to part shade. They can tolerate a wide range of soils including clay, but prefer moist, slightly acid conditions. Maples are very cold-hardy and make an excellent lawn, park or street tree. The tree’s shallow root system may buckle if planted too close to sidewalks or driveways.

A red maple in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was declared a champion in 1997 by American Forests, a nonprofit conservation organization. Listed in the Official Register of Champion Trees, it is 141 feet tall and more than 7 feet in diameter.

Native Americans used the bark of red maple as an analgesic for inflamed eyes and cataracts and as a remedy for hives and muscular aches. A tea brewed from the inner bark was used for treating coughs and diarrhea. Maple syrup may be made from boiling the sap. Pioneers made cinnamon-brown and black dyes from a bark extract. Today this light-colored wood is used in the manufacture of furniture, cabinets and flooring.

Red maples have no serious insect or disease problems. The abundance of their early production of pollen is an important food source for bees and pollen-dependent insects. The seeds, buds and flowers are eaten by a wide range of wildlife species. Squirrels and chipmunks are known to store the seeds for winter consumption.

The Botanical Gardens at Asheville,, located at 151 W.T. Weaver Boulevard, is a nonprofit organization housing a collection of plants native to the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Gardens are open sunrise to sunset. The gift shop, carrying garden-themed items and books, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated and memberships are encouraged. Membership benefits include a discount of 10 percent on purchases in the gift shop, an extensive collection of gardening and nature books in the Cole Library that members can check out (reference collection not included), our quarterly New Leaf newsletter, and tours and programs at a reduced rate. Learn more at AshevilleBotanicalGardens.org.

Upcoming Events

Moss Gardening Workshop with Annie Martin

Saturday, March 23, 1–3:30 p.m.

Annie Martin, owner of Mountain Moss Enterprises Inc., will present a multi-faceted workshop, including a lecture, followed by a hands-on experience working with moss. Cost is $35 for non-members and 25 percent off for BGA members. Register online at

AshevilleBotanicalGardens.org.