Learn All About Ranch Life in WNC

By Candace McLaughlin

Davis Ranch, a family-oriented boarding farm, creates an environment where all people feel welcome to enjoy horses, community and the rural way of life.

With an eye towards education, Davis Ranch provides learning opportunities to all levels of horse enthusiasts by offering multiple clinics throughout the year, showcasing local trainers, hosting local open shows and providing educated staff at all locations.

Davis Ranch currently has three locations in Western North Carolina: Leicester, Mills River and Fletcher. Each location offers full board to self-care to retirement boarding, and each farm has its own unique offerings. Our Mills River and Leicester farms have large outdoor arenas, training round pens, jumps and trainers onsite with more plans in the works. The Fletcher farm is best suited for retired horses as it has flatter pastures and lots of privacy. We take pride in our farms and try to offer something for everyone.

Whether you are interested in learning how to ride, learning how to train your horse or want to have your horse trained, Davis Ranch can accommodate. Five talented trainers on the team are ready to help with individual goals.

Anna Toomey is an Equine Science UDSF Bronze Medalist & USDF L Grad. She has spent the past 20 years running her own training/lesson/boarding business. She has the skills to help all levels of riders create a safe, calm, clear relationship with their horses and she aims to provide an environment where everyone feels equal and valued.

Elexa Moyers has been training horses for more than 11 years. She focuses on training horses and teaching the all-around method—horse anatomy, saddle fitting, tacking, grooming and horse nutrition—so that her students are ready to take care of a horse of their own.

Katrena Pace works as the barn manager at our Mills River farm. She has more than 25 years of horse management experience including 10 years of Western pleasure showing at national and world levels. She enjoys connecting with all equestrians and is a patient, wonderful teacher for new horse owners.

Meghan Robertson is a distinguished equestrian professional with a background of more than 30 years in training and coaching across various disciplines, including events at beginner to intermediate levels, Western dressage, hunter/jumper and classical dressage. With a deep understanding of the psychological aspects of equestrian sports, Meghan expertly guides her students through the intricacies of each discipline, building confidence, focus and determination.

Leslie Holden is an Equine Canada-certified instructor with more than 20 years of teaching experience. As a mother of four, she is now specializing in offering lessons for the youngest of riders. Lessons are focused on foundations of proper horsemanship and equitation, using the English style of riding. Leslie also has a thriving local show schedule, introducing beginners to the world of horse shows and supporting more advanced riders and horses in further development of their competitive careers.

Davis Ranch also offers fun equine activities for those wanting a different interaction with horses. We offer multiple kid-friendly pony camps throughout the year, two open horse shows, fun holiday events and an Equine Art Workshop for kids and adults.

For more information, visit DavisRanchWNC.com or follow on Instagram or Facebook at Davis Ranch LLC.