Outdoors: Get Outside with WNCHA This Month

By Emma Castleberry

The Western North Carolina Historical Association (WNCHA) has two outdoor events planned for September, both led by WNCHA public programs director Trevor Freeman. The first, on Saturday, September 11, is a seven-mile history paddle on the French Broad River. “Guests may particularly enjoy seeing traces of the past along with the modern changes along our route,” says Freeman. Freeman will discuss topics such as how Native Americans and early settlers interacted with the river; the growth of industry and recreation along the river; significant floods; and conservation efforts.

Students from Montreat College’s Outdoor Recreation Studies department will attend the paddle with their professors Dr. Dottie Shuman and Dr. Ryan Zwart. “This is an excellent experience for individuals to gain a better understanding of the importance of the French Broad River to the history of Asheville and further strengthen community members’ sense of place and attachment to the resources that have helped build the city to what it is today,” says Shuman. “We always hope that programs like this result in people feeling more invested and responsible for the protection and care for our local natural spaces and resources.” The paddle trip costs $30 for WNCHA members and $40 for non-members.

On Saturday, September 25, Freeman will lead a tour of Big Ivy Hisorical Park in Barnardsville and a seven-mile, strenous hike nearby. Participants can choose to attend just one part of this two-part outing. Freeman will discuss the myth of Appalachian isolation and connectivity; changes over time in the small communities within Big Ivy; and the impact of the Civilian Conservation Corps and US Forest Service on the forest and community. “On the interpretive hike, guests may especially enjoy seeing the Little Snowball lookout tower as well as learning about the region it stood watch over,” says Freeman. “We hope this outing provides a deeper understanding of how the past has shaped the present in this and other more rural areas of the mountains.” The park tour is free, and the guided hike is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

Also in September, the WNCHA LitCafé series continues on Tuesday, September 7, at 6 p.m. with a virtual presentation by Peter Barr discussing his new book, Exploring North Carolina’s Lookout Towers. Western North Carolina Historical Association has free, community-funded tickets available for all events. For more information, visit WNCHistory.org.