The Advantages of Wintertime Fishing

By Allison Taylor

Ryan Waldrep, outfitter assistant and guide with DB bar D Outfitters, has been captivated by fly fishing since he saw an episode of “Buccaneers & Bones” on the Outdoor Channel. At 12 years old, he became obsessed with chasing fish of all kinds with his fly rod. He grew up fishing farm ponds in South Georgia and the marsh creeks of the Gulf of Mexico. “Largemouth, bluegill, redfish and tarpon are all fish that I cut my teeth on as a teenager,” says Waldrep. It wasn’t just fishing that caught his attention—he spent his high school and college years as a quail guide on wild quail hunting property in North Florida. “After college, I spent a year fly fishing and bow hunting in Southwest Montana, and that ultimately led to me becoming a fly fishing guide,” says Waldrep.

For those who love outdoor activities, winter can be a welcome time of year for fishing as the tourist traffic eases up a bit. Although more layers may be needed, increased opportunities for solitude often make up for the cooler temperatures. The winter scenery presents views that aren’t available in other seasons. A lack of people on the water and clear waters provide a nice change. “The most important part of wintertime fishing is choosing your time wisely,” says Waldrep. “Pick the days that are slightly warmer than the previous days, because trout feed more heavily in the winter when the water temperatures increase by just a few degrees.” Waldrep recommends fishing much slower than you normally would in warmer conditions. “A trout’s feeding lanes in cold weather become considerably more narrow, so fish at a slow pace and pick apart each hole thoroughly,” he adds.

Fishing in small chunks of time with warming breaks in between is a good way to keep your cold-weather fishing much more comfortable. As with any outdoor activities during cooler weather, layer your clothing for warmth and the flexibility to remove layers as needed. We are fortunate that clothing options have advanced so significantly, and there is an abundance of performance layering options. A thermos of hot beverages goes a long way too, and the thrill of the catch is sure to elevate temperatures even more.

DB bar D Outfitters is located in Mills River, offering guided and semi-guided trout fishing and deer, dove, quail and turkey hunting trips in the mountains of North Carolina and the Low Country of South Carolina. For more information, visit DBbarD.com.