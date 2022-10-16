The Observant Gardener: Never Doubt the Power of Seeds

“Though I do not believe that a plant will spring up where no seed has been, I have great faith in a seed…. Convince me that you have a seed there, and I am prepared to expect wonders.” ~ Henry David Thoreau

By Judith Canty Graves

Now that it is fall, I like to reflect on the past growing season. I feel that there is always a lot to learn regarding specific plants, how to prioritize my gardening chores or evaluating the result of my decisions about what and where to plant.

Lately I have been thinking about the growing experience. This spring I planted my seeds for flowers and vegetables, and by mid-June, I wondered if they would ever amount to much. Really, I should know better by now! I confess that I had doubts as my seeds seemed to take forever to germinate and then the seedlings looked so tiny as they started growing.

Throughout the month of June their growth seemed slow, but by mid-July it exploded. Tiny zinnia seedlings developed lush foliage and colorful blooms. Sunflowers gained more height every day as they reached for the sky. The squashes finally created both yellow flowers and fruits, covered by enormous leaves. The lesson I learned this summer is never to doubt the power of seeds.

As I look back, I keep asking myself, how could I have doubted these seeds? I think one reason is that I am impatient. I want seeds to produce flowers and vegetables quickly. When I visit the local farmers market and see vibrant floral bouquets, I wonder why my plants seem so far behind. I know that I shouldn’t compare myself to the professional growers, but I do.

I have to remember that these farmers have a different situation than I do with warm greenhouses in the early spring and a schedule geared to commercial necessity. However, I still love my sunflower display in August and I appreciate the fact that sunflowers have their own blooming schedule. I need to keep that in mind and to be patient.

In addition to having patience, observing seeds as they grow also teaches me about how nature packages her bounty. Seeds come in different sizes and shapes, from tiny lettuce seeds to large round nasturtium seeds. After I plant them, I watch the new shoots appear and grow larger every day.

Recently, when I showed my garden to a neighbor and explained that I grew most of the plants from seeds, she was amazed. She couldn’t believe it since many of the plants were at least six feet high. I am also amazed! It makes me wonder, how can a tiny seed produce such large plants?

Nature programs each seed to grow in a specific way and at a particular time. Once I place seeds in the soil and water them, the seed releases the plant embryo inside the hard shell to begin the process of germination. Such is the miracle of a seed, that each one contains a spark of life just waiting to grow when the conditions are right.

This is a lesson I will remember next year!

Judith Canty Graves is an Asheville gardener with a background in photojournalism. Follow @TheObservantGardener on Instagram to see new garden photos daily.