Explore Southern Appalachian Traditions at Heritage Weekend September 20-21

The 45th Annual Heritage Weekend will take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 20–21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Folk Art Center in Asheville. This beloved event offers visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the region’s rich cultural heritage through live craft demonstrations, traditional music and family-friendly activities.

A highlight of the weekend is the World Gee Haw Whimmy Diddle Competition, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday. Contestants will compete in child, adult and professional categories using the whimsical mountain toy made from two carved sticks of rhododendron. The competition, which includes challenges like performing behind the back or switching hands, is one of the event’s most endearing traditions, says Janet Wiseman, a longtime organizer of Heritage Weekend. “It’s difficult to feel anxious and stressed if you are watching people compete in the World Gee Haw Whimmy Diddle Competition,” says Wiseman. “It’s purely silly.”

Throughout the weekend, visitors can watch demonstrations by artisans practicing a variety of traditional crafts, including woodworking, weaving, spinning, broom-making, blacksmithing and soap-making. These artisans share their expertise in crafting with traditional tools and techniques, offering a glimpse into the past while highlighting the enduring relevance of these practices today. “Heritage Weekend strives to celebrate, educate and entertain all who wish to be a part of the event,” says Wiseman.

The weekend also features live bluegrass and gospel music performances, with a full band schedule available online. Guests are encouraged to explore the Folk Art Center’s indoor galleries and enjoy the outdoor picnic area.

Connie Brown, a quilt maker and SHCG member, shares her excitement for the event, noting that it provides an invaluable opportunity for crafters to reconnect with old friends and make new ones. “This is that one SHCG event where the focus is more on the traditional or heritage crafts,” Brown says. “It’s a great way to learn a little history, see a little art, hear some music and to ask questions.”

This year’s event carries special significance for many participants. “Many of our demonstrators and musicians were greatly affected by the effects of Helene last fall,” says Wiseman. “The last year has been a journey of recovery and it shows on the people and in their work. It’s special that we are still here and that we are able to be together.”

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, just north of the Highway 70 entrance in east Asheville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Learn more at SouthernHighlandGuild.org.