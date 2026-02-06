Hive Ambition Hosts Inaugural Women in Business Social

In the spirit of Women’s History Month, Better Together: The Inaugural WNC Women in Business Social, will be held Tuesday, March 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Mule in Asheville. The event, organized by Hive Ambition, brings together more than 10 WNC women’s business communities for an informal social designed to facilitate connection and support for women in business. The event is free and open to all women in business.

Rather than competing for the same audience, participating groups hope to give every woman building a business in the region a chance to see how much support she has available to her. The event embodies a “community over competition” ethos.

Featured participants include:

Hive Ambition

AVL Digital Nomads

AVL Beauty Boost

She Owns It

Woman Strong

Empowerment Collective

WomanUp of Asheville Chamber of Commerce

Ladies Lifestyle Network

The Unofficial Connection Hub

Power of Women

Hive Ambition is a community for ambitious female entrepreneurs who are tired of pretending they have it all together and are ready to get real support from other women who get it. Founded by Ashley Sterken and Rachel Africh, Hive Ambition features a private app, co-working sessions, expert-led workshops, live events, resources, and more—all designed to make running and growing a business a little less lonely (and a lot easier).

“This event is really about making sure every woman building a business in WNC knows just how much support is out there for her,” says co-founder Rachel Africh. “In the last couple of years, the number of groups supporting women in business around WNC has exploded, but most of our members don’t even know the other groups exist. We’re all building these powerful communities in parallel, and we think there’s real magic in finally bringing them together.”

To RSVP for the event, visit https://better-together-wnc.eventbrite.com/

Participating Organizations