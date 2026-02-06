Hive Ambition Hosts Inaugural Women in Business Social

In the spirit of Women’s History Month, Better Together: The Inaugural WNC Women in Business Social, will be held Tuesday, March 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Mule in Asheville. The event, organized by Hive Ambition, brings together more than 10 WNC women’s business communities for an informal social designed to facilitate connection and support for women in business. The event is free and open to all women in business.
Rather than competing for the same audience, participating groups hope to give every woman building a business in the region a chance to see how much support she has available to her. The event embodies a “community over competition” ethos.
Hive Ambition is a community for ambitious female entrepreneurs who are tired of pretending they have it all together and are ready to get real support from other women who get it. Founded by Ashley Sterken and Rachel Africh, Hive Ambition features a private app, co-working sessions, expert-led workshops, live events, resources, and more—all designed to make running and growing a business a little less lonely (and a lot easier).
“This event is really about making sure every woman building a business in WNC knows just how much support is out there for her,” says co-founder Rachel Africh. “In the last couple of years, the number of groups supporting women in business around WNC has exploded, but most of our members don’t even know the other groups exist. We’re all building these powerful communities in parallel, and we think there’s real magic in finally bringing them together.”
To RSVP for the event, visit https://better-together-wnc.eventbrite.com/
Participating Organizations
- Hive Ambition – A community for ambitious female entrepreneurs headquartered in Asheville, featuring a private app, digital and live events, and resources. | https://www.hiveambition.com/ | (Founders, Ashley Sterken & Rachel Africh)
- AVL Digital Nomads – Asheville’s social community for remote workers. https://avldigitalnomads.org/ – (Chief Growth Officer, Shellie Sullivan)
- AVL Beauty Boost – A community for women to feel empowered, healthy and beautiful. https://www.thebeautyboost.net/asheville – (City Owner, Lindsay Levine)
- She Owns It – A monthly gathering for women who want to grow, connect, and feel inspired | https://www.meetup.com/she-owns-it-avl/ | (Founders, Ren Friddell & Rachel Helton)
- Woman Strong – A sisterhood purposed to engage, uplift, equip, and empower women | https://www.brandymillsconsulting.com/i-am-woman-strong | (Founder, Brandy Mills)
- Empowerment Collective – A women’s networking and speaking series in Asheville| https://www.linkedin.com/company/empowerment-collective-avl/about/ | (Organizers, Natalie Micale & Sonya Costello)
- WomanUp of Asheville Chamber of Commerce – An initiative from the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce focused on women in business.| https://www.ashevillechamber.org/news-events/events/womanup/ | (Director of WomanUP, Leeanne Briggs)
- Ladies Lifestyle Network – A place where women can RISE into their best version, in both life and business | https://www.ladieslifestylenetwork.com/find-your-city/asheville | (City Director, Ashley Echevarria)
- The Unofficial Connection Hub – Casual gatherings for Asheville women, including happy hours, coworking, volunteering, and more. | https://missyfrischcoaching.com/ | (Founder, Missy Frisch)
- Power of Women – a women’s collective that inspires collaboration amongst female leaders in business in an effort to elevate women leaders.| https://www.powerofwomen.world/ | (Founders, Hannah Kitt & Kim Winters).
