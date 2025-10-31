Annual Vessels of Merriment Show Brings Functional Art to Festive Life This Season

The 7th Annual Vessels of Merriment exhibition returns to Grovewood Gallery from Saturday, November 15, through December 31. The show features handcrafted drinking vessels—cups, flasks, goblets and more—by 16 potters from across the country. A public reception will take place from 2–5 p.m. on opening day, offering guests a chance to meet the artists and explore the collection of ceramic works.

For artist Jessica Brandl, assistant professor at Western Michigan University, the process of creating is as central as the final form. “The process of manipulating the clay to align with the images I have in mind is my first priority, often taking many iterations to achieve what feels like the best fit,” says Brandl. “Time spent working to achieve my optimal visual goal I never consider as wasted, therefore I do not measure success in an artwork by how long it may have taken me to make it.” Brandl will contribute four tumblers and two decanting bottles to the exhibition, each emphasizing both function and form.

“Ceramics ask for deep patience and perseverance,” says participating artist Camille Morin. “Almost every gain I’ve made in my work came through a failure. Sometimes you open the kiln and you win, sometimes you lose.” Her work for the show will include pieces from her “musical tribute” series, which, she notes, may include a few surprises. “Living in this world with functional objects that create joy is how we continue to be open-hearted and connected,” she says. “Using handmade objects in everyday rituals is an important way to celebrate the meaningful connections in our lives and ground us to a more soulful experience.”

Silver Run Ceramics, the collaborative studio of artists Michelle Lyn Strader and Frederick Bartolovic, will also be featured. “Each piece is thoughtfully crafted and a one-of-a-kind artwork, yet durable enough for use in daily rituals,” says Strader. “Typically Frederick throws the pieces on the wheel, while I paint and carve each piece by hand with elaborate illustrations.” Their pieces for the exhibition include beer steins, bourbon bottles and bourbon cups.

Strader believes the show’s spirit resonates with the region. “The Vessels of Merriment show and theme is important because it celebrates the coalescent craft of spirit and vessel making unique to the Asheville region,” she says. “It provides a space for craftsmen and artists to showcase fun, magical pieces intended for times of joy and celebration.”

Grovewood Gallery is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.214.7768.