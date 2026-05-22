Ted Nash, Jeremy Walker to Perform at Mars Landing Arts Center

Pianist-composer Jeremy Walker and two-time Grammy-winning saxophonist Ted Nash have collaborated for more than two decades—from New York jazz clubs to Minnesota arts houses. They will perform locally Saturday, June 27, at 7 p.m. at Mars Landing Arts Center in Mars Hill. Walker’s story-driven, melodic compositions paired with jazz standards—all fueled by Nash’s signature style—will color an intimate, one-of-a-kind evening.

Nash enjoys an extraordinary career as a performer, conductor, arranger and educator, and has become one of the most significant jazz composers of the 21st century. His recordings have appeared on “best‐of” lists in The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Village Voice and The Boston Globe. He is a co-founder of the Jazz Composers Collective and a longtime member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis.

“Neither a poster boy for the avant‐garde nor a blinders‐on traditionalist, Nash is simply his own man,” stated The Washington Post.

Walker is a composer and pianist whose work moves between jazz, classical art song, improvisation, and poetry. His music has been performed at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis and Soapbox Gallery in New York, among other venues around the country, and has been featured on NPR’s Composer’s Datebook and Classical Minnesota Public Radio. Walker moved to Asheville in 2025 and is currently

focused on new solo piano work, art song collaborations and chamber compositions.

For tickets, visit https://www.simpletix.com/e/performance-jazz-between-friends-ted-nash-tickets-275077. For more information, email contact@marslandingartscenter.com.

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