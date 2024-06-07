Black Mountain Center for the Arts Celebrates 18th Annual Art in Bloom

By Emma Castleberry

This June, Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) celebrates the 18th annual Art in Bloom, its largest annual fundraiser. The event features two gallery art shows alongside floral interpretations from 20 floral designers. “Art in Bloom isn’t just a one-day event, it unfolds and evolves much like our seasons here in the mountains,” says Jackson Hammack, an artist featured in the exhibition. “The Black Mountain community is amazing to put on an event of this caliber.”

The art exhibition is open for viewing on BMCA’s upper level thr

ough Wednesday, June 12. On Thursday, June 13, the floral designs will be added to the exhibit and a ticketed preview party will take place from 5–7 p.m. The party will honor retired BMCA program coordinator and Art in Bloom champion Jessica Klarp. Tickets are $45.

Nate Barton, an art teacher at IC Imagine Public Charter School, will have a watercolor painting featured in the Art in Bloom exhibit. “One of my favorite things about Art in Bloom, and I have a few, is that a floral artist will take whatever I make and turn it into a work of art comparable to my painting,” says Barton. “I am never disappointed by what they create in consideration of my work.”

Lynn Powell Forbes is the ikebana coordinator for Art In Bloom. She says the floral designers spend weeks interpreting the artwork they’ve chosen, creating their arrangements and choosing vases. “We look at line, space, texture and colors used in the piece of work being interpreted,” she says. “On the day of set-up we use the freshest flower materials possible, condition them the night before and make our beautiful arrangements to enhance each piece of art while hoping others enjoy our creative process and individual interpretation on the night of the exciting Preview Party.”

On June 14 and 15, preview party ticket holders will have access to view the floral arrangements in the Upper Gallery and also tour eight private gardens in Black Mountain, where plein air artists will be busy creating works to be displayed later in the month. Tickets to view only the Art in Bloom exhibit in the Upper Gallery are $5, and garden tour tickets are $30. The gardens are open to ticket holders from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, and the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Following the garden tour, an exhibit of the artwork created that weekend is on display from Friday, June 21, through July 26. There will also be a Plein Air Artists’ Market featuring work for sale by the artists featured in the gallery. This show and market will kick off with an opening reception on Thursday from 5—6:30 p.m. Throughout June, BMCA will present flower-themed workshops focused on mosaics, printing, painting and other media, providing a variety of different ways to engage with the fundraiser and support BMCA.

Tickets and more information for Art in Bloom’s various events and workshops can be purchased at BlackMountainArts.org/ArtinBloom or by calling 828.669.0930. An “Art in Bloom Everything Pass” for $65 provides access to all events. The Black Mountain Center for the Arts is a nonprofit community arts center located in the heart of downtown Black Mountain at 225 West State Street.