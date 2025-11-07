Community Artists at Salmagundi Gallery Uplift Haywood County Through Creativity, Compassion

At Salmagundi Gallery in Waynesville, community engagement is a crucial part of the mission. This commitment is highlighted particularly by two artists, Margaret Roberts and 10-year-old Macie Franklin, whose art reaches far beyond the gallery walls.

Roberts, a longtime Waynesville resident, has found her own way to give back through creativity. “I grew up in a small southern town where my mother was a nurse and was very involved in the community,” says Roberts. “When we moved to Waynesville, I sought a way to become an active participant but without her set of skills. I found a niche in the community with my art.” That sense of service has guided her artistic path, leading torn watercolor collage classes to support organizations such as Haywood Pathways Center and REACH of Haywood County. She also contributed to the annual fashion show fundraiser for REACH.

Her collage practice reflects both her love of the natural world and her eye for storytelling. “Foliage is a natural subject with my torn paper collages,” says Roberts. “I try to include different native plants in each of my forest floor series. For the REACH collage, I added, for the first time, a collection of forest critters.”

Also on display at Salmagundi Gallery is the work of young artist Macie Franklin. “The wonders of nature inspire me,” says the fourth grader. “I get ideas in my head after playing outside or when I take trips or go on adventures with my family.” Through her clay series, Franklin has raised funds for Hurricane Helene relief and Haywood County Pride, and this season, she is donating proceeds from her newest sculptures to Mountain Projects.

“For my first clay series, Burrowing Buddies, I saw how Hurricane Helene destroyed so many homes and how sad people were and I wanted to do something to help,” she says. “My last clay series was called Colorsplash Bears and Bauble Boxes. I wanted to do something for Pride month to support my two grandpas (Grandpa and G-Pa).”

Each project channels both playfulness and purpose. “It feels really good to know that I can help spread joy and brighten other people’s days,” says Franklin. “The most fun part is making the ideas in my imagination come to life. The hardest part is making the small things like eyes because they have to be detailed and precise.”

In addition to Franklin and Roberts’ works, visitors to Salmagundi Gallery will have the opportunity to see the diverse approaches of seven artists in the group exhibition Falling Into Form, on view Tuesday, November 4, through Saturday, November 29.

Salmagundi Gallery is located at 136 North Main Street, Waynesville. Learn more at SalmagundiGallery.com.