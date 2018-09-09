Asheville artist Andy Cooper creates functional art from reclaimed wood, metal and glass. He calls what he makes ‘artful furnishings’ and his designs reflect his love of being in the woods, his background growing up in an industrial area in Michigan and his proclivity for the extraordinary. “In my mind I’ve got all kinds of craziness going on,” he says. “That’s where the good stuff comes from.”

Even when Cooper isn’t making art, he’s working with his hands. “Once or twice a year I go back up to Michigan where I have people lined up for the renovation work I do, creating beautiful spaces in homes.” But it’s here in Asheville that Cooper spends his time doing what he truly loves. “When I moved to Asheville four years ago,” he says, “I realized there were a lot of creative thinkers here. This is where I met my tribe.”

To see examples of Cooper’s artful furnishings, see his Facebook page, andysartfulfurnishings, or visit EcoDepot Marketplace in the River Arts District.