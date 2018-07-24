Andy Cooper, owner and founder of Andy’s Artful Furnishings, has always been a creator. “It is the single most important thing I have to do in this life,” says the Michigan native. While his career history includes time as a jeweler, cook, construction manager and high-end home renovator, Cooper now works in the mediums of wood and metal. “My art is inspired by my love of the natural world, but complimented by, or contrasted with, man-made elements,” he says. “Most of the materials I use are recycled or salvaged and have a lot of wear and patina as proof.”

Fancy social events have little draw for the artist. Cooper would much rather be found at work in his studio or spending time in the mountains, but he also enjoys interacting with art lovers. “I’m always excited to do custom commission work and I enjoy having buyers come by my shop studio, just a stone’s throw from the River Arts District (RAD),” he says. Cooper’s work can be found throughout the RAD, including at Eco-Depot Marketplace, where he spends Second Saturdays chatting with customers.

For more information, visit andysartfulfurnishings.com or find the business on Facebook. To schedule a studio visit, call Cooper at 248.330.0543.