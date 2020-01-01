ArtScape 2020 Call for Artists & Sponsors

ArtScape Hendersonville is now accepting applications for both artists and sponsors for ArtScape 2020, a selection of banners that will display local art on Main Street, Seventh Avenue and downtown side streets from April 2020 through March 2021. Forty artists will be chosen for the juried show, including eight youth artists. The deadline for all applications is Saturday, January 18.

“This year’s juror will look to include a variety of works from 2D and 3D media, fine art and craft,” says ArtScape chair Diane Dean. “Submitting artists should keep in mind that the banners will hang about 20 feet above the street, so images with high contrast and strong colors work well.”

Participating artists must live in Henderson County. Youth artists will be chosen in the age categories of 6–11 and 12–17, offering more opportunities for students to display work than in past years.

“We know that children who receive education in the arts have higher GPAs, better test scores and lower dropout rates,” says Dean. “We hope the program will inspire and encourage our students to embrace their individual creativity.”

Those wishing to sponsor one or more banners in the 2020 show can do so for $200 through Tuesday, December 31. From January 1 through January 18, the cost is $225. Sponsors can be individuals, businesses or organizations.

“In addition to having their names shown on the banners, ArtScape sponsors and artists are featured on our social media platforms—a plus for businesses, organizations and artists who want to connect with young people,” says ArtScape Hendersonville founder Costanza Knight. “We’re pleased to see this outdoor gallery exhibit, now in its sixth year, become a prestigious and loved project, as shown by sponsors returning year after year.”