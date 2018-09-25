Dillsboro Hosts 10th Annual ColorFest

Dillsboro will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its local fine arts and crafts fair, ColorFest, on Saturday, October 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Forty juried artisans will line Front Street to display and sell their wares. There will also be an entertainment stage featuring local musicians. ColorFest was established by artists and sisters Doreyl Ammons Cain and Amy Ammons in 2008. “ColorFest began with the hope of showcasing our local talent and to bring visitors to our area who appreciate art,” says Ammons. “This quaint, walk-about town shares a love of art and the opportunity to showcase that art, plus enjoys a day of greeting visitors and exhibiting the fall decorations designed especially for the season.”

The Ammons sisters were born and raised in Jackson County. For 30 years they have worked together as visiting artists, lecturers and storytellers. They have also partnered with others to found many festivals such as Greening Up the Mountains and Great Smoky Mountains Railroad’s RailFest. In 1989, the Ammons sisters co-founded Catch the Spirit of Appalachia, Inc., a not-for-profit organization dedicated to honoring the heritage and creativity of all people.

“Our mountains are home to plenty of talented and creative folks,” says Cain. “A venue to showcase these talents to the general public has been and still is greatly needed. I believe that when visitors to the mountains see the great art created here, opinions change and stereotypes soften. This is why a fine arts festival like ColorFest is so important and, hopefully, will continue well into the future!”

For more information, call Brenda Anders at Dogwood Crafters, 828.506.8331.