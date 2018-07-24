Shelley Schenker and Jenny Ellis, founders of Eco-Depot Marketplace (EDM), were desperate to get out of their second-story working studios with no handicap access. The two artists wanted a first-floor space with robust foot traffic, plenty of room for multiple working studios and a River Arts District (RAD) address. They signed a lease on a location inside the historic Glen Rock Hotel. “In true creative-brain style, the lease was signed and sealed before the business plan and budget was worked out,” says Schenker. While the space was originally intended to provide working space for a handful of artists, it transformed into a gallery that provides display space for 60 artists. Ellis found another working studio, but displayed her works at EDM in the space’s first year. Shenker now operates the gallery full time.

“All the artwork in EDM is somehow related to the environment or ecology in either technique, materials or subject matter,” says Schenker. The 3,000-squarefoot space houses more traditional items like mountain landscapes and floral paintings, as well as more creative, specialty items like inner tube purses, goat milk soap products and mountain-scene quilts. “What makes EDM so special is the breadth of creativity our artists display,” says Schenker. “There are surprises around every corner as visitors meander through.”

EDM participates in RAD’s Second Saturday events, during which the gallery offers music and free appetizers and several of the artists are present to interact with customers and talk about their work.

Eco-Depot Marketplace is located at 408 Depot Street in Asheville. For more information, visit ecodepotmarketplace.com.