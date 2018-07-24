Firefly Craft Gallery Showcases Regional Artists

When two galleries that had featured fine arts and crafts in the Hendersonville area closed a few years ago, Karen Kennedy saw a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream of owning a retail business that would satisfy her love of art at the same time. “I felt we needed a handmade in America fine art and fine craft gallery in this area,” she says. She opened Firefly Craft Gallery in Flat Rock, featuring about 40 local and regional artists, in November of 2015.

“Our inventory is constantly changing as we try to keep it interesting and exciting,” Kennedy says. “You’ll find stained glass, spirit men hand carved from wood, fiber art, pottery, ceramics, sterling silver jewelry, fine art, fine craft, folk art, antique furniture and whimsical gifts.”

The store is a destination for locals and tourists alike, many of them seeking gifts in a wide range of prices for friends or relatives, or for themselves. “I get to know my customers personally,” Kennedy says, “and know just what they’re looking for, or where I can get it or have it made.”

Each fall, the gallery celebrates American Craft Week, a nationwide observance of craft now in its ninth year. The event will be held October 5–14 this year and Firefly Craft Gallery will have artists on hand on Saturdays to demonstrate their skills and answer questions about their work.

Firefly Craft Gallery is located at 2689 D Greenville Highway, next door to the post office, in Flat Rock. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment. To learn more, visit fireflycraftgallery.com or find the gallery on Instagram and Facebook.