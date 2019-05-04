Mountains of Yarn: WNC Yarn Crawl

The Ninth Annual WNC Yarn Crawl takes place Thursday, May 9, through Sunday, May 12, at yarn shops throughout Western North Carolina. The event embraces fiber arts enthusiasts from around the globe and includes about a dozen stores, each with its own character and style. Participating shops will offer a variety of perks including giveaways, sales and grab bag prizes.

“Last year I almost lost my voice from talking to so many people, and I loved every minute of it,” says Rebecca Smith, owner of Sun Dragon Art & Fiber in Brevard. “I met neighbors who hadn’t known there was a yarn shop in town, as well as people who had made the pilgrimage from as far away as Oregon.”

With a strong community of knitters, crocheters and weavers, WNC is a great destination for fiber arts enthusiasts. Shops offer a range of local and hand-dyed yarns, as well as a variety of quality yarns and equipment from nationwide companies. Shop owners and staffers also provide a wealth of knowledge and encouragement to visitors.

“I truly enjoy meeting so many other yarn enthusiasts while getting an opportunity to showcase both our shop and the local artists who hand-dye our yarn,” says Smith. “We do our best to provide a warm, welcoming, judgement-free zone for knitters and crocheters of all levels.”

Participating yarn shops include Asheville NC Homecrafts, Black Mountain Yarn Shop, Earth Guild, Echoview Fiber Mill, Friends & Fiberworks, O Suzannah’s Yarn on Union, Purl’s Yarn Emporium, Silver Threads & Golden Needles, Tia Diana, Yummi Yarns and Sun Dragon Art & Fiber.