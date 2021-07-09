Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair Brings Art, Fun to Burnsville

By Emma Castleberry

The Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair returns to Burnsville’s Town Square from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7, after taking a year off because of the pandemic. In addition to juried crafts in a variety of media, there will also be bluegrass music, clogging and food trucks. “Through the jurying process, I feel that we have handpicked some of the finest artists and craftspeople not only from the region but from the local population as well,” says Christy Jones, executive director of the Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce. A grant program for local artists encouraged participation in this year’s event.

Martin Stankus will be selling his ceramic work at the fair. “We have all been fairly isolated for over a year now and it feels like it’s time to get back out into the larger community and celebrate,” he says. “The Town Square and mountain backdrop provides a beautiful setting which features some of the best qualities Burnsville has to offer. It’s a community celebration and tradition of long standing.”

Ruth Fischer Rutkowsky of Rutkowsky Pottery will also be a fair vendor, selling her hand-crafted and hand-etched commemorative ware including plates, platters, bowls and her trademark prayer orbs.

“Some of our very own community members are unaware that so many artists live in Mitchell and Yancey counties and make a living making art,” Rutkowsky says. “I like to help people become more aware of the importance of art in our community.”

For more information, visit YanceyChamber.com/crafts-fair.