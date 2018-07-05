Sarah and John Faulkner

John and Sarah Faulkner, artists at NorthLight Studios in the River Arts District, have lived and traveled extensively throughout the U.S. John creates furniture from reclaimed wood and welded steel, skills he honed while working on Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate sculpture in Chicago, more commonly known as The Bean. “It is important to John to use as many reclaimed materials as possible in his work,” says Sarah.

Sarah creates original encaustic paintings by layering beeswax and acrylic. “In my work, I try to capture the important relationships we have with trees, flowers, animals and all things in the natural world,” she says. “These relationships offer a sense of peace, grounding and calm which is so essential to the quality of one’s life.”

While the artists use different mediums, they share common themes of minimalism and a connection to nature. “We encourage patrons to buy local and continue to support the rich artistic climate of Asheville,” says Sarah.

NorthLight Studios is located at 357 Depot Street in the River Arts District. The hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and also by appointment. For more information, visit sarahfaulkner.com or johnfaulknerdesign.com.