Socially Distanced Craft Classes at Majik Studios

Pam Granger Gale, owner of Majik Studios, says that everyone could benefit from more art in their life, especially during a pandemic. “The arts of all kinds have been proven to release stress and increase one’s cognitive thinking process,” she says. “The arts make everyone stronger, smarter and faster. And during COVID, we especially need a diversion from day-to-day struggles.”

Majik Studios is officially reopened with socially distant workstations available for private classes in marbling, watercolor and mixed media. The studio provides all the necessary personal protective equipment, gloves and aprons; the space is thoroughly sanitized after every class and the air is purified three times an hour. All classes are taught by professional artists Janice Lape, Julie Dugger, Jayne Carbone and Gale.

During the first week of October, Majik Studios will be recognizing American Craft Week with three demonstration days. Gale will be discussing the marbling process and both in-person and virtual participants will be able to watch her marble a 6-foot scarf, which will be available for purchase.

Majik Studios is located at 207 Coxe Avenue, inside The Refinery AVL. For more information call 828.273.1816, visit Majik-Studios.com or find @majikstudios207 on Facebook, Instagram and Trip Advisor.