Stephanie Peterson Jones Offers Variety of Handcrafted Creations for the Holidays

Stephanie Peterson Jones fills the River Arts District studio space that she shares with her husband Paul with illustrated work mainly, but has plans to offer more of her wares—pottery and woodburning on driftwood—in time for the holidays. “I am inspired by nature, cool art supplies, color and pattern,” she says.

She works in both traditional (watercolor and gouache) media and digital media, often combining them to create bright illustrations, graphic surface patterns, intricate ink drawings and unique floor mandalas. She makes a practice of drawing daily and finds that much of her artwork evolves from her “daily meditations,” spontaneous paintings on postcard-sized watercolor paper.

Her illustrations embellish children’s books, including the award-winning Peek-a-Moo; adult coloring books; textiles; stationery and gift products. She recently wrote and illustrated Drawing for Joy, a year’s worth of daily prompts for the development of drawing skills and meditative practice and You’re Retired, Now What?, a book of lists for the newly retired.

Among her offerings are tea towels illustrated with her artwork, their production a regional collaboration. “I have them printed in North Carolina, have a local sewing company sew them, package them and then sell,” she says.

Her work will be featured at Victoria Pinney Gallery in an exhibit titled New Works by Six Studio Artists on Wednesday, October 23, from 5–7:30 p.m. She will also have new works for display and sale at the River Arts District Studio Stroll on Saturday and Sunday, November 9–10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.