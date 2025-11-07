Jewelry Artists Gather at The Lucy Clark Gallery in Brevard for the 5th Annual Trunk Show

The Lucy Clark Gallery will hold its 5th Annual Trunk Show Friday and Saturday, November 21 and 22. A private reception to benefit Brevard Music Center’s scholarship fund will be held on Friday, and the Trunk Show will be open to the public on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Participating jewelers are Marilyn Bailey, L. Jill Howell, Wendy Kay, Diane Kuehn, Nancy McAninch, Berlin Randall, Abilene Sky (Jessie Kastner) and Lucy Clark. Curated Consignment Boutique will also be on hand throughout the event.

“The Trunk Show is my favorite event of the year, and I cannot wait to display the pieces I’ve been working on,” says Abilene Sky. “I’ll be bringing an array of earrings, cuffs, necklaces and some special surprises. As always, each one is made with love and intention, rooted in tradition and carries its own story.”

Diane Kuehn will offer her one-of-a-kind polymer clay necklaces, earrings and brooches at the show. “My latest work is more multi-medium,” she says. “In addition to the polymer clay, my work includes the use of metal, beads, feathers and other interesting objects.” Kuehn looks forward to this annual tradition because of the chance to meet new and old clients as well as to spend time with fellow jewelry artists.

“A sanctuary of creativity,” is how L. Jill Howell, of Soul Smith Studio, describes the event. “The Trunk Show delivers a cozy atmosphere that fosters deeper connections between jewelry artists and members of the local community,” she says. “I look forward to sharing the stories that inspire my recent jewelry designs featuring strong, resilient women such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Frida Kahlo.”

Because she doesn’t usually get to see who purchases her work from the gallery, Nancy McAninch particularly enjoys the time she spends at the show each year. “It gives me an opportunity to meet the people who are interested in my work,” she says. “This year, I will have necklaces, bracelets and earrings, all with sparkling semiprecious gemstones. I love working with gems such as amethyst, peridot, ruby, lapis and more, all bezel set in sterling silver.”

Berlin Randall plans to showcase unusual gems with rare cuts, statement pieces from her Talisman series, favorite vessels and asymmetrical earring pairs from her Born This Way (BTW) series. “Events like this one are important because they bring us together on a more personal level,” Randall says. “I love buying from artists I know personally. And meeting a client that loves my work brings me so much joy, reinforces my confidence as an artist and feeds my passion to keep creating.”

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street in Brevard. Hours are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12–4 p.m. To learn more, visit LucyClarkGallery.com or call 828.884.5151.