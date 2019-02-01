Annual Sale at Hofman Studios

Hofman Studios Annual Winter Sale takes place Saturday, February 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of items, including experimental designs, test pieces and slightly flawed works, are reduced by as much as two-thirds in price. “I hold the sale in order to clean out the gallery and make way for new work, as well as to allow more cost-conscious people who like what I do to acquire some of my pieces,” says owner Michael Hofman.

Hofman creates lace-imprinted porcelain dinnerware and serveware that is oven, dishwasher and microwave safe. He blends glazes to create a spectrum of colors from creamy whites and pale blues to rich jewel tones. No two pieces are alike. “My gallery is full of works that have been made using the vast library of lace that I have collected over the years,” says Hofman, who estimates that around 1,000 pieces will be discounted for the event. “Though the sale runs throughout the day, most items are gone within the first hour or so.”

Those who arrive early can browse the work in Phil DeAngelo’s Studio next door, which will open at 9 a.m. “Everyone is welcome,” says Hofman. “We have loyal clients that come every year and people who just wander in.”

Hofman Studios is located at 111 Roberts Street, in Asheville’s River Arts District. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment. Learn more at LiveLifeArtfully. com.