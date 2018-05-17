Cullowhee Summer Workshops Explore the Arts

Cullowhee Mountain ARTS will hold its summer workshop series June 15–29, with three weeks of two-day and five-day workshops in a range of mediums. Taught by artists with national and international reputations from all over the US, the workshops will be held on the campus of Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. Artists from beginner to advanced levels are welcome in.

Two-day workshops on June 15-16 include ceramics, painting in oils and cold wax, fiber-sculpture, mixed media, book arts, photography and printing. The first of the five-day workshops will be held from June 17–22, and includes ceramics, encaustic, mixed media (including a master class) and printmaking. Workshops from June 24-29, also five-day, include ceramics, poetry to art, figurative painting with a concentration on heads, painting still life and photography with tricolor gum bichromate printing.

Ro Lohin will teach the workshop on figurative painting. “Working from life, students will spend the week focusing on the underlying formal properties of the head,” she says. “This will strengthen their understanding of the head’s unique and sublime conveyance of expression.”

A Pennsylvania native, Lohin attended the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, then moved to New York where she paints full-time and teaches occasionally. “I think the mountains of North Carolina engage one in a very magical and creative way,” she says.

Lohin and two other instructors—Rita Bargona and Elaine Sexton—are planning a presentation, Metaphor in Art and Writing. “The conversation on metaphor as it applies to mark making and the word is a way for three artists to explore the internal interconnection for the creative act and its deep source,” Lohin says.

On-campus housing is available. Both two-day and five-day workshops include lunch. Five-day workshops also include slide presentations of instructors’ work, museum talks at the WCU Fine Art Museum and two group dinners on campus. The workshop weeks end with wrap-up critiques and a studio stroll to see the art created in the various disciplines.

To learn more and to reserve space now, visit cullowheemountainarts.org or call 828.342.6913.