At Home: 254 Pearson Drive, Asheville

By Emma Castleberry

The Montford neighborhood of Asheville has a storied history, one that has been well-preserved and long appreciated by both residents and visitors alike. A large portion of Montford is designated as a National Register Historic District, and the area is dotted with a number of restored mansions that have been converted to quaint and elegant bed and breakfasts.

Montford formally extends across 300 acres and features more than 600 structures, most of which were constructed between 1890 and 1920. Many might identify the architectural styles in Montford as Victorian, while much of the architecture in the suburb is from the late- or even post-Victorian era. Progressive styles and architectural design features can be seen among the classically Victorian features of many homes in Montford. One can drive down a single street in the neighborhood and see homes in a variety of architectural styles: Queen Anne, Colonial Revival and Greek Revival homes stand side by side. The use of shingles, stone, stucco and earth colors have become a unifying factor in the neighborhood.

While age can lend great character to a home, it can also lend great headaches to a homeowner. Maintaining and upkeeping a historic home is difficult. For those who are eager for historic character without the hassle, 254 Pearson Drive strikes a beautiful balance.

This custom home, located on a private, half-acre lot with mature landscaping in the heart of Montford, has recently come on the market. Originally built in 2007 and renovated just last year, 254 Pearson Drive offers all of the history and character of Montford with none of the struggles of caring for an older home. “Montford is a mix of the Arts and Crafts movement with Richard Sharp Smith and Victorian-style homes,” says real estate agent Laura Livaudais. “This home blends these styles in an authentic way.”

The home at 254 Pearson opens to a bright and spacious foyer and a grand entryway. The chef’s kitchen is built to impress, equipped with professional-grade appliances such as an eight-burner gas range, dual Dacor ovens, two Bosch dishwashers, a walnut breakfast island and a contiguous granite backsplash. “The well-appointed finishes continue throughout each magnificent level of the home,” says Livaudais. “You feel enveloped in quality, comfort and luxury.”

Also on the main floor is the owner’s suite, a private, spacious oasis with two custom closets and an adjoining porch. Upstairs, large bedrooms are flanked by two cozy library nooks. The third floor is designed as a large guest suite, but could easily serve as a sunny studio or home office. The lower level of the home is built for entertaining, featuring a bar with two beer taps, a movie theater and plenty of dry storage for wine and outdoor gear.

The spaciousness of the home is a unique element in comparison to the older homes of the Historic Montford neighborhood. Large bedrooms and high ceilings offer a modern touch that is rarely found in truly old homes. The wraparound porch complements the home’s exterior and provides a comfortable place to watch the dog-walkers, bikers and stroller-pushers that frequent the walkable neighborhood. “This home blends in perfectly with the historic grand dames of Montford, but affords all of the modern-day luxuries buyers are seeking,” says Livaudais.

The home at 254 Pearson Drive will be on tour for Laura Livaudais’ All Asheville Weekend on Sunday, May 19. Email Laura@IJBProperties.com for more information.