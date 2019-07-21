At Home: French Broad Crossing

While the community of French Broad Crossing has a myriad of ideal qualities, its location is almost certainly at the top of that list. Poised atop hundreds of acres of conserved land, French Broad Crossing is the only master-planned, gated community on the French Broad River. Amid the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains, the community is surrounded by old growth forests, ancient river systems, freshwater ponds, sun-drenched pastures and a wealth of indigenous flora and fauna. This naturally charged lifestyle is in high demand. “We’ve seen a definite shift in buyer behavior in the past few years, away from the so-called country club lifestyle in favor of more sustainable nature preserves,” says Jack Fisher, owner and original developer of French Broad Crossing.

French Broad Crossing offers a living experience akin to having a national park as your backyard. The churning French Broad River offers a sense of isolation and rural peace, but the neighborhood is just a short drive from all the amenities and culture of downtown Asheville. Within the gates at French Broad Crossing, families have access to acres of carefully protected wilderness along the river, as well as a wide range of amenities such as a River Lodge overlooking the French Broad; a wellness facility and outdoor pool; a riverfront family park and pavilion with direct river access; a masterfully crafted tree house deep in The Bluffs, complete with an outdoor fireplace; and of course, the river itself, which serves as the ultimate natural amenity year-round. These benefits were what drew Dana and Albert Greshko to purchase a home at French Broad Crossing. “We looked at a number of mountain communities in the area and French Broad Crossing won our hearts,” says Dana. “Aside from the natural beauty, we loved all the amenities and the fact that it’s just a short drive to Asheville.”

A new home and lot package at French Broad Crossing has been carefully designed to embrace all of the natural opportunities offered by the community. The Dancing Wind Cottage package brings the outdoors into your home, using the picturesque mountain landscape as a subtle, yet ever-present, design feature. A 2-bed, 2-bath, 1,652-square-foot plan created by Moss Creek, The Dancing Wind Cottage home is placed on a private 1.5-acre site with views of the surrounding conservation land. The home features an inviting open floor plan, with master suites on both the main and upper levels. The plan also offers numerous, well-integrated outdoor living areas, and the homeowner has plenty of options for customization.

French Broad Crossing provides access to an unprecedented living experience on the French Broad River. From gazing out across the expansive mountain views, to soaking up leisurely afternoons with friends and family at the inviting River Lodge, this master-planned community offers something for everyone.

A variety of tour options are available to allow interested families to customize their visit. To schedule a tour or learn more about the living experience at French Broad Crossing, please visit FrenchBroadCrossing.com.