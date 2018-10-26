At Home: The Lodge at Trailridge

By Emma Castleberry | Photos courtesy of Beverly-Hanks

Anyone familiar with Asheville real estate knows that finding a private, tranquil home within minutes of downtown is a tall order. This perfect balance—seclusion and convenience—is just one of the many things that make the home at 11 Trailridge Road a special listing. “This home lives and exudes incredible comfort and relaxed luxury,” says Misty Masiello, broker associate with Beverly-Hanks & Associates and listing agent for the home. “The floorplan offers living spaces that work wonderfully for a couple or even a family with children. The bedrooms are all very large with bath ensuites, affording terrific space and flow.” Located in a small enclave on Town Mountain, the home features another rarity in mountain houses: a large, flat driveway that provides ease of access from the road.

“When the Beckstetts invited me for our initial visit, I walked into their stunning home and immediately fell in love with it,” says Masiello, who has more than a decade of experience in Asheville real estate. She is also the daughter of a luxury home architect, which is to say that she has a high bar of expectation. “Understand, I see many homes, and it’s easy to get a bit desensitized. But when I entered this home, I immediately recognized the refined attention to every single detail. The Beckstetts’ home spoke to me in a way that only the very best do.” One of the most notable features is the incredible mountain view that one can enjoy from any part of the home, including the wrap-around deck. “From the moment I walked in the front door I was met by the jaw-dropping view and one of the most intensely dramatic sunsets I’ve ever seen,” says Masiello. “When you’re standing on one of the expansive decks with a front-row seat to dramatic sunsets over vast, long-range views, you feel like you’re in enviable seclusion, miles and miles away.”

Current owners Doug and Elise Beckstett discovered this very special house in 1999 and immediately fell in love with the location. The home also boasted the perfect floor plan for the couple to host extended family and visitors from Texas, where they lived for 30 years. “We made a leap of faith and bought the house long before our retirement, but it became the ‘go to’ place for holidays and summers for our family,” says Elise. “At one point, the number of family and friends that came to visit was such that Doug started calling our home the Lodge at Trailridge.”

In 2011, the Beckstetts retired and made the Lodge their full-time home. “One of the very special characteristics of the home is its extensive outdoor spaces,” says Elise. “There is a perfect place for coffee and reading; there is a great dining area; and there is an ideal spot for a glass of wine at sunset. But, ultimately, it is the ever-changing skies that inspire, calm and excite from every room in the house. The warmth and character of the home are timeless.”

For more information about purchasing 11 Trailridge Road, visit Beverly-Hanks.com or contact Misty Masiello at misty@beverly-hanks.com, 828.777.0902.