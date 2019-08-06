Lori Ivester Jackson, partner at Ivester Jackson Blackstream I Christie’s Properties, has deep roots in North Carolina. Her family were some of the first to settle in Rutherford and Cleveland counties and her father ran a successful construction company, which inspired Jackson’s interest in real estate. Jackson teamed up with her husband Reed to form Ivester Jackson Blackstream, which quickly became one of the region’s most successful luxury real estate brokerages. In 2013, they were approached by Christie’s International Real Estate to represent its brand and clients as North Carolina’s exclusive real estate affiliate to the Christie’s network.

“We are completely customer- and agent-centric,” says Jackson. “We provide the best combination of local expert brokers, regional leverage to the Charlotte and Greenville markets, and access to national and global exposure through Christie’s, as well as its global network of art and collectibles clients.”

Ivestor Jackson Blackstream I Christie’s Properties is located at 18 South Pack Square in Asheville. For more information, visit IvestorJacksonBlackstream.com.