Fred Spiegel makes no bones about his recipe for success. For more than 40 years he has been able to sell well-above-average product at well-below-average prices. “My dad used to say, ‘What are you doin’, son? Giving homes away? You aren’t going to make any money!’” says Spiegel. “My format isn’t to make big profits per home, but to make a small profit and do it quickly.” This is evident at The Preserve at Avery’s Creek, with its luxury amenities at affordable pricing.

A native Floridian, Spiegel got his start in the 1980s when a HUD agent called him about a townhouse property in foreclosure. “The guy kept hounding me to buy it, so to stop him from calling, I made him a crazy low-ball offer I was sure would be unacceptable.” The loan officer accepted it. Spiegel condominiumized the project, passed on his savings to his buyers and the units all sold immediately. The sale price was so low that the bank appraiser was unable to provide any other comparable properties. Spiegel was hooked. “Life is about making people happy,” he says. “I’m a man of honor and will stand by what I do, what’s right.”

