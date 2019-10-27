Black Mountain Rocking Chair Auction is Nov. 3

Black Mountain is proud of its reputation as “The Little Town That Rocks.” Visitors can find inviting rocking chairs all around town, from the giant rockers located in Town Square and at the Visitor Center to the regular-sized rockers dotting the streets. This is the sixth year that the town has displayed these sponsored rocking chairs, which feature photographs of scenes from Black Mountain, Swannanoa and Montreat. The chairs will be up for auction on Sunday, November 3, at the Rocker Silent Auction and Reception. Held at the Black Mountain-Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce, 17 rockers will be placed on display and the auction will begin at 2 p.m. Bidding starts at $75.

Lauronda Morrow, one of the artists whose image was chosen to be featured, says the chairs nurture a sense of community. “I always hope that my images bring the viewer joy, laughter, awareness, serenity or even a sense of familiarity,” she says. “It also makes me feel closer to my community by sharing something that’s personal to me with those who see these rockers, whether they are local or visiting from far away. It brings the artists together with the community, acts as a great fundraiser for the chamber and also provides enjoyment, both visually and literally, for those who stroll around our beautiful town.”