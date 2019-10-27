David Sedaris Comes to WCU Bardo Arts Center

On Tuesday, November 19, at 7:30 p.m., WCU Bardo Arts Center will host An Evening with David Sedaris, a speaking engagement with the prize-winning author and NPR correspondent. With more than 10 million copies of his books in print, Sedaris has established himself as one of the most prolific and poignant humor writers of his generation. During the event, Sedaris will read previously unheard new work as well as personal anecdotes. There will also be time for audience members to ask questions at the end of the talk and Sedaris will sign copies of his books before and after the event. “David Sedaris is an important voice in the literary world and we’re excited to connect him with our students and community,” says Denise Drury Homewood, executive director of the Bardo Arts Center. “Bringing someone of David’s caliber takes a community effort. The whole community is excited. Multiple organizations on and off campus have helped to make this happen, including the Office of Student Success, Belcher College of Fine and Performing Arts and City Lights Bookstore in Sylva.”

City Lights Bookstore will be on-site selling a wide range of Sedaris’ titles in both hardcover and paperback. “Audience members may leave with their sides aching from laughing so much,” says Chris Wilcox, owner of City Lights Bookstore. “He is very funny, but his essays also delve into more serious subjects, so it’s not all about the humor. He has some great insights into human nature.”