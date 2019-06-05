Heart of Horse Sense Hosts 2019 Mane Event

The Heart of Horse Sense 2019 Mane Event returns to Marshall on Saturday, June 8, from 12–3 p.m. at Meadows Town Ranch. All proceeds from the family-friendly event benefit veterans and their families and at-risk youth. “At this interactive event, you can delight in a scavenger hunt, get hands-on with our therapy horses and learn how horses help people heal, try animal yoga, build a birdhouse and enjoy food truck goodies while listening to great live music,” says Shannon Knapp, founder and executive director of Heart of Horse Sense. Music will be provided by Smoky Mountain Rhythm.

The goal of Mane Event is to raise awareness and support for the healing work that the nonprofit Heart of Horse Sense provides, including educating, training and funding quality, trauma-informed equine therapy and learning programs. Knapp is a Natural Lifemanship Trauma-Focused Equine Assisted Psychotherapy trainer and an Eagala advanced certified equine specialist who has more than 5,000 hours working with clients who have experienced trauma.

“Guests will come away having experienced some of the amazing horse and human interaction that makes up equine-assisted therapy that we offer at no charge to veterans, their families and at-risk youth in Western North Carolina,” Knapp says.