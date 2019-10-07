Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Returns to Asheville

The seventh annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk takes place Saturday, October 12, in downtown Asheville. The noncompetitive 5K kicks off with breast cancer survivors and community members sharing their stories in Pack Square Park. Registration and sharing begin at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

“We have been on hiatus since 2016, and are back in Asheville this year by popular demand,” says Julia Storto, American Cancer Society community development manager of Asheville.

Event participants raise funds for the American Cancer Society to invest in breast cancer research; provide free, comprehensive information and support to those touched by breast cancer; and help people take steps to reduce their risk of the disease or find it early when it’s most treatable. The campaign aims to ensure no one faces breast cancer alone.

“Fighting this disease is a lonely journey at times,” says breast cancer survivor Linda Hunter. “It helps to know that we are working toward a cure and that there are people who care.”

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 266,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Thousands of men will be diagnosed as well. Since 1993, more than 15 million supporters have raised more than $935 million for the cause. Today, walks are held in more than 200 communities nationwide.

“By keeping this event going each year, we feel we are helping find a cure not only for us but for our future generations—family members, kids and grandkids,” says Hunter.