OpenDoors of Asheville Presents Art Affair 2019: Mission X

OpenDoors of Asheville, a local nonprofit devoted to breaking the cycle of poverty through education, will hold its 10th annual Art Affair fundraiser on Saturday, March 9, at Ambrose West in West Asheville.

OpenDoors provides access to educational assessments, mentoring, Orton Gillingham tutoring, best-fit school placement, college scholarships, sports fees, summer camps, teacher training and emergency funds for school-age children. “Some of our students have grown from scoring as low as the 4th percentile to being above the 80th percentile,” says executive director Jennifer Langdon Ramming.

“Often our students are the first in their families to graduate from high school,” she says. “We now expect OpenDoors kids to go to and through college.”

In addition to creative food and cocktails, this year’s fundraiser features performances by dozens of local artists and live entertainment, including flamenco music from Dos Calles, with Juan Benavides and Tino Garrido; keyboardist Lenny Pettinelli; and jazz duo Zack Page and Jacob Rodriguez. Other entertainment includes a virtual reality experience offered by Better Than Unicorns and contemporary dance performances.

The Mission X theme encourages participants to come bearing a “mission mindset” and wearing spy attire. “‘Mission X’ is a double entendre for the mission of our nonprofit and the mission that you might choose when you’re a spy or secret agent,” says Langdon Ramming. “The ‘X’ represents our 10th Art Affair. It’s hard to believe!”

One hundred percent of funds raised from ticket sales, donations and the items auctioned go directly toward OpenDoors programming.

Ambrose West is located at 312 Haywood Road in West Asheville. VIP doors open at 6 p.m. and general admission doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $125 for general admission and $175 for VIP admission. To learn more, visit OpenDoorsAsheville.org.