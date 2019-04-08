Feline Urgent Rescue (FUR) of WNC will host the second annual Wet Your Whiskers Wine Tasting on Saturday, April 13, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. in the Daniel & Belle Fangmeyer Theatre at the Haywood Arts Regional Theatre (HART). The ticketed event will feature a silent auction, a raffle, tastings of three featured wines or beers and an appetizer buffet from Harmon’s Den Bistro, as well as a cat photo contest.

Money raised for FUR during this event will help to fund the cat sanctuary where homeless, abandoned cats and kittens have a safe place to thrive and receive medical attention and care until they can be adopted. “Last year’s fundraiser had about 100 attendees and about 75 entries in the cat photo contest,” says Sydney Klocke, co-coordinator of the event. “After expenses, approximately $9,000 was raised to support the sanctuary, pay medical bills and purchase food for the cats.”

Attendees choose photo winners for six categories: Cat-Aerobics, Best Cat-Accessories, Sleeping Beauty, Best Whiskers, Friends FURever and I Fits; I Sits. There will also be an award for Best in Show. FUR will be producing a 2020 calendar from the winning photos from the contest.

HART is located at 250 Pigeon Street in Waynesville. Reserve tickets at FURofWNC.org. Admission for the wine tasting is $35 per person and includes three tastings of wine or beer.