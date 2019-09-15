A Taste of the Vineyard Benefits BBBS

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Henderson County (BBBS) will sponsor its annual fundraiser, A Taste of the Vineyard, on Friday, September 20, at 6:30 p.m., at Point Lookout Vineyards in Hendersonville.

“This is a great way to raise awareness and funds to support our mentoring programs aimed to ignite potential in our community’s youth,” says BBBS board member Joey Popp. The Henderson County branch of BBBS became officially affiliated with the national organization in 1982, and has since served more than 14,000 children in ten WNC counties.

Those attending A Taste of the Vineyard can enjoy the panoramic view from Point Lookout Mountain while feasting on Flat Rock Wood Room’s barbecue, accompanied by local wines. Letters to Abigail will perform their folksy bluegrass sound live, followed by a live auction.

“For the first time, you can now place a bid online”, says Shelbie English, branch program coordinator. “You will be able to see the auction items online, bid and buy tickets. This is especially useful if you are unable to attend the event but would still like to participate in the auction.” Items being auctioned include original art, entertainment, sports tickets and vacation getaways to Bald Head Island, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) and Charlotte.

“The biggest takeaway we would like everyone to know is that this event will focus specifically on the local children of Henderson County,” English says. “Everything from ticket sales to the winning auction item bids will all go directly into the program, and it is a great way to support your local chapter.”