Barnyard BBQ to Benefit Feline Urgent Rescue

Feline Urgent Rescue (FUR) will host its 5th annual Barnyard BBQ Blast on Saturday, June 15, from 4:30–7:30 p.m. All proceeds go to FUR, a local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming abused, abandoned and neglected cats in the WNC region. “FUR fulfills an important function in our community, acting as a last-chance, cage-free, no-kill feline sanctuary; educating local residents on the importance of spaying and neutering; providing temporary support to local residents struggling to care for their feline friends and caring for countless cat colonies across the county,” says communications chair Renee Robbins.

Held at Barn Star Events, the fundraiser will feature live music by Two Story Lori, raffles, games, a silent auction and a full barbecue dinner.There will be a cash bar with wine from Bosu’s Wine Shop and handcrafted beer from Boojum Brewery. FUR’s annual meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

Barn Star Events is located at 2436 Jonathan Creek Road in Waynesville. Tickets are available online at FURofWNC.org; by mail at P.O. Box 1352, Waynesville 28786; or by visiting The Dog House at 304 North Haywood Street in Waynesville. For more information or for directions, visit the website or call 1.844.888.2287.