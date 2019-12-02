Deck the Trees Warms Hearts & Homes

The Historic Monte Vista Hotel in Black Mountain hosts the ninth annual Deck the Trees event from Friday, December 6, through Monday, January 6. Twenty-seven trees decorated by local businesses, nonprofits and individuals in the theme of Go Tell It On the Mountain are on display daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree by making a donation to benefit the Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministries (SVCM) Fuel Fund.

“Every penny of every donation, sponsorship and proceeds goes directly to the Fuel Fund,” says event organizer Libba Fairleigh. “All costs associated with Deck The Trees are absorbed by volunteers, participants and The Monte Vista Hotel. No gift is too small to help keep our neighbors warm.”

Visitors can enjoy complimentary refreshments and pose for a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Monday, December 9, from 4:30–7 p.m. An awards ceremony takes place Monday, January 6, from 6–8 p.m., with prizes given for the tree that generated the most money for SVCM and for the tree that adhered most closely to the theme.

“It has been interesting to hear this year’s participants process how they are going to interpret Go Tell It On the Mountain,” says Fairleigh. “There will be trees representing various aspects of the Seven Sisters mountain range—the peaks, hikes, animals that live there, environmental concerns. And, of course, some trees will reflect the message from the song that bears the theme’s name.”

According to Fairleigh, the event has become an annual tradition for many. “It thrills me when I see a person just sitting and enjoying one of the trees,” she says. “I know that something about it brought them a bit of peace, a memory or a sense of being loved.”