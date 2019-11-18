Mountainfilm on Tour Moves to The Orange Peel

On Saturday, November 23, Muddy Sneakers will host Asheville’s only screening of Mountainfilm on Tour for the third year, debuting at a new downtown location. “This year, after two consecutive sell-outs at Highland Brewing Company, we are moving to The Orange Peel, which is super exciting,” says Cara Bunch, marketing manager at Mountainfilm and tour presenter.

A Mountainfilm presenter will be present to host the program and answer questions about the films, filmmakers and subjects. Doors open at 6 p.m. and films start at 7 p.m. All ticket proceeds will go to support Muddy Sneakers, an outdoor science education nonprofit that energizes fifth-grade science instruction. In 2018, Mountainfilm on Tour in Asheville raised more than $13,000 for Muddy Sneakers programming in Western North Carolina. “Muddy Sneakers’ model of educating using hands-on experimental teaching methods and outdoor classroom experiences falls right in line with Mountainfilm’s mission to create a better world,” says Bunch.

This year’s selection of adventure documentaries from Telluride’s Mountainfilm Festival feature entertainment for all ages. “The selection of films, which Muddy Sneakers curates specifically for the Asheville community, are not only about outdoor recreation but also about the commonalities that tie humanity together,” says Ryan Olson, executive director of Muddy Sneakers. “This evening is an opportunity to participate in a vivid audio-visual storytelling experience, with inspiring profiles of people and communities around the world who share a passion for nature and believe in the courageous beauty of the human spirit.”