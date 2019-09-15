Unity of The Blue Ridge: An Evening of Mystical Poetry

On Friday, September 20, Unity of The Blue Ridge will host An Evening of Mystical Poetry with Terri Crosby and Tracey Schmidt at 7:30 p.m. Crosby is a coach, speaker and author of 100 Words: Small Servings of Whimsy and Wisdom to Calm the Mind and Nourish the Heart. Schmidt is a poet, photographer, creativity coach and author of I Have Fallen In Love With The World. The pair met when a mutual friend suggested that they might enjoy working together.

An Evening of Mystical Poetry will be a fundraiser for Schmidt’s traveling museum exhibit, The Awakening of Turtle Island: Portraits of Native Americans. “As we talked, we realized that supporting a cause by reading poetry together would not only be a way to raise awareness about Tracey’s museum exhibit, but it would also be a good reason to bring friends and the entire community together,” says Crosby.

Twenty years ago, while in Atlanta, Schmidt created The Awakening of Turtle Island. The exhibit requires updates to educational text panels and equipment repairs, as well as updated photography. “I am so excited to be adding to this exhibit,” she says. “It has toured to over 18 museums in the Southeast and I am looking for it to go on a national tour now.”

Schmidt will read some of her own poetry as well as pieces by Rumi, Hafiz and Mary Oliver, and Crosby will read her own work. “Poetry serves as a bridge to silence—something we all need more of,” says Schmidt. “A lot of people think of poetry as either obscure or highbrow. Mystical poetry transcends all of that and shoots straight for the heart.”