wART FM Fundraiser is July 13

A fundraiser for Madison County’s community-based radio station wART FM takes place Saturday, July 13, from 4–8 p.m. at 200 Ledford and Craine Road, in Marshall. The event includes a locally sourced, multi-course meal prepared by Paul Gurewitz and live music performed by Steve Davidowski on a ridgetop farm overlooking the French Broad River and Blue Ridge Mountains.

“There are two main things people always enjoy at our fundraisers—the food and the view,” says Madison County Arts Council board member and wART station advisor Charles Rice. “Paul’s passion, in addition to the ‘60s and ‘70s music radio show he hosts each Monday, is cooking. You can taste that passion and love in his culinary creations.”

The evening starts with heavy appetizers, socializing and a chance for guests to bid on silent auction items including services from Hot Springs Resort and Spa, rafting trips, massages, and meals at local restaurants. Next comes a multi- course meal with meat and vegetarian options followed by homemade desserts prepared by station volunteers and coffee provided by Zuma Coffee. Local beers, wine and regionally produced whiskey will be served as well. Davidowski, accomplished keyboard player, multi-instrumentalist and former member of The Dixie Dregs, will play a mix of jazz and original music throughout the evening.

“This event is very personal to me,” says Gurewitz. “With a menu built around food provided by Madison County farmers, it’s a true community effort.”

wART is part of the Madison County Arts Council and has more than two dozen volunteers. Currently operating out of an old Southern Railway caboose on Marshall’s Main Street, the station will relocate to the former Marshall Library space next year. Funds raised will go toward new equipment for the station.

“Listeners appreciate that when they tune in they hear their friends and neighbors and what’s going on in the community,” says Rice. “They also like the wide-open format, never knowing what they might hear.”