Bryson City Hosts New Smoky Mountain Christmas Light Spectacular

Home to the famous Great Smoky Mountains Railroad Polar Express train excursion, Bryson City has now added a new holiday attraction for visitors to enjoy in 2022 — the Smoky Mountain Christmas Light Spectacular. Guaranteed to ignite the holiday spirit, the event is a holiday drive-thru light show set to holiday music and including custom-built light displays, drive-through tunnels and holiday scenes to delight young and old alike.

The new light extravaganza, located in Bryson City at The Great Smoky Mountains Event Park, opened November 10, and will run through December 31. The show runs from 6 to 10 p.m. daily, excluding Christmas Day.

The park will sparkle with giant LED displays featuring the 12 Days of Christmas with a comical spin on the traditional song. Guests will travel through a multitude of custom-built light displays while listening to festive music on their personal mobile devices from the comfort of their vehicles.

The event is sponsored by Swain County and the Swain County Tourism Development Authority. Tickets are $20 for cars and family vans, $40 for activity vans, $40 for limousines and $80 for tour and school buses. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate, and proceeds benefit local charities.

The Great Smoky Mountains Even Park (formerly Inspiration Park) is at 1130 Hyatt Creek Road in Bryson City. For more information or tickets, visit explorebrysoncity.com/events/christmas-holiday/christmas-lights/.