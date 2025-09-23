Friends of Silvermont Host Pumpkin Fest

The Friends of Silvermont present Pumpkin Fest at Silvermont Park during October. The event will be held October 3-4, 10-11, 17-18 and 24 from 6-9 p.m, and October 25 from 5-9 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit Silvermont Mansion and Park.

The family-friendly event will feature beautiful lighted pumpkin displays, games, storytelling, a scavenger hunt, face painting, live music, food trucks and more. Also during the event, historic Silvermont Mansion will be open with guided tours.

The Pumpkin Fest music lineup includes Junior Appalachian Musicians, Carolina Dance Collective, Nikki Talley and Jason Sharp, Two Step Too, Gypsy & Me, Unpaid Bill & The Bad Czechs, McIntosh & The Lionhearts, and They Synergy Twins. Visit PumpkinFestBrevard.org for a detailed schedule.

Admission to the event is $7 ages 13 and up, $5 ages 3 to 12 and free for those under 3. On-site parking will be available for $5, with free parking one block from the event.

Pumpkin Fest is sponsored by: Transylvania County Tourism Development Authority, Friends of Silvermont, Brevard Music Center, Platt Architecture, Water Oak Dental, Headwaters Outfitters, and Quixote Fine Cuisine.

Silvermont Park is located at 364 East Main Street in Brevard. For more information, visit PumpkinFestBrevard.org.