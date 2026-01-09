RAD Artists Announce The Great RAD Sale January 24

The River Arts District Artists (RADA) invite the public to explore the River Arts District during The Great RAD Sale, Saturday, January 24. This is a district-wide event offering steep discounts on discontinued items, overstock, and seconds from working local artists.

Taking place in studios and galleries throughout the district, The Great RAD Sale is both a celebration of Asheville’s creative community and a timely opportunity to support artists during the tourism off-season. As the region continues to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Helene, this event provides a meaningful way for residents and visitors alike to invest directly in local makers while discovering one-of-a-kind, handmade art at reduced prices.

From fine art and ceramics to fiber, jewelry, prints, and more, participating artists will be clearing space in their studios by offering special pricing on select works, making it an ideal time for art lovers to start or grow a collection, find unique gifts, or simply experience the breadth of creativity that defines the River Arts District.

Shoppers are encouraged to spend the day exploring the district, meeting artists, and supporting Asheville’s creative economy while scoring a great deal on handmade art.

For more information about participating studios and event updates, follow River Arts District Artists on social media or visit the River Arts District online.