Momentum Gallery Features Seth Clark Through July 30

Momentum Gallery features a solo exhibition of work by Seth Clark through July 30.

The show features large-scale works from Clark’s Barn, Ghost, and Aerial View series, and also includes some of the artist’s sculptural objects in wood. Abstract works, which still reference weathered architecture, such as Lath Study and Vinyl Study, round out the exhibition.

“My work focuses on deteriorating architecture,” Clark says. “These structures, designed to be huge forces of permanence, are continually being challenged, destroyed and forgotten. I see an inherent honesty in the face of my subject. Among all the clutter—the shards of wood and layers of rubble—there remains a gentle resolve. As I work, I study these structures incessantly. The buildings, often on the brink of ruin, have something very energized and present trying to escape from their fragmented reality.”

Momentum Gallery is located at 52 Broadway in downtown Asheville. For more information, visit MomentumGallery.com.