Queer Girls Literary Reading Series Celebrates 16 Years 

The 16th Annual Queer Girls Literary Reading – a series started in 2009 by Lori Horvitz, Professor Emeritus of English at UNCA – will be held Sunday, October 26, at 6 p.m. at White Horse Black Mountain. Lockie Hunter, organizer of the Juniper Bends Reading Series, joined Horvitz in organizing the event ten years ago.

The yearly reading includes local and regional writers of varying ages, identities, races and abilities. Formerly held in the library at the Phil Mechanic Studios in the River Arts District, the event has grown each year requiring larger venues such as The Mothlight, Rabbit Rabbit, and Tyger Tyger Gallery.

Admission to the event is by donation, with a $10 suggested donation (more if you can, less if you can’t). Doors will open at 5 p.m. White Horse Black Mountain is located at 105C Montreat Road in Black Mountain.